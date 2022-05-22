ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Philadelphia scores early and goes on to down Portland 2-0

By ANNE M. PETERSON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Daniel Gazdag scored in the opening minutes and the Philadelphia Union went on to defeat the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Sunday night.

Sergio Santos also scored for the Union (6-1-6), who came in with a streak of five straight draws. Goalkeeper Andre Blake finished with his sixth clean sheet of the season.

“I think this one can give us confidence for the future," said Gazdag, who joined the Union last year after playing in his native Hungary. “I think we played very good today. So we can build on this game.”

The Timbers (3-5-6) lost their second straight after falling 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

The Union jumped in front in the fifth minute on Gazdag's falling down bicycle kick into the bottom right corner. Gazdag leads Philadelphia with seven goals.

Santos scored on a header in the 48th minute to double Philadelphia's lead. Shortly thereafter, Santos was subbed out for 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson.

“If you look at our last five draws that we’ve had, there’s been some good draws with really good performances and some that we weren’t ourselves, and I thought tonight we got back to being us,” Union coach Jim Curtin said.

Sebastian Blanco appeared to score in the 69th minute, beating a pair of defenders in a scramble in front of the net. But video review determined Santiago Moreno was offside prior to the goal.

“What differentiates this game from one team to the other is that Philadelphia scored two goals and we couldn’t find the net,” Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said. “We put a lot of work in, we created chances. But at the end of the day, they took advantage of the moments that they had.”

Timbers defender Eryk Williamson had to be subbed off in the 13th minute with an injury. He was replaced by Moreno.

It was a setback for Williamson, who was eyeing a return to the U.S. national team after recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained last August. It was also a setback for the Timbers, who were shorthanded due to a spate of injuries.

It was Philadelphia's third win in 12 all-time games against the Timbers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, PA
City
Portland, OR
City
San Jose, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eryk Williamson
Person
Giovanni Savarese
Person
Andre Blake
Person
Jim Curtin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
61K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy