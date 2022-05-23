NAMIWalks fundraiser to returns in person following break from the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau arrested a man who they say held two people hostage on a MAX train with a knife and a barbecue skewer Tuesday. The suspect, Marcus Tate, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple felony charges during his initial court appearance. On Monday night,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A West Linn man is facing bias crime charges for allegedly putting a neo-Nazi propaganda sticker on a fence outside a facility in Northeast Portland that helps refugees and immigrants, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Jarl Judson Rockhill, 35, is accused of putting the sticker...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless camps and trash sites are building up along Northeast Airport Way between Northeast 138th and 148th avenues, near the Portland Costco. “It’s like we don’t care, we don’t care at all, so we just dump it here,” said William Strong. “It’s sad to see people having to live with this kind of stuff and it’s kind of angering, makes me angry, because there’s nothing they can do that seems to stop it.”
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been a rough couple of weeks for people who live and work near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. Many of them saw the aftermath of a crash that killed a 17-year-old on a motorcycle. They say it was graphic and gut-wrenching. One man, who heard the collision, reached out to KATU. He didn't want us to reveal his identity, but he wanted to talk about what happened.
A federal grand jury has indicted a man on charges that he supplied the counterfeit pills made of fentanyl that killed one of two Portland high school students in March. Manuel Antonio Souza Espinoza, who a prosecutor has described in court records as a “merchant of death,” is suspected of being two people removed from a teen who delivered the drug to 16-year-old Griffin Hoffmann, according to prosecutors and Hoffmann’s parents and friends.
PORTLAND, Oregon — Do mass shooters share common personality traits? Adolescent males responsible in school shootings tend to feel insecure about their masculinity, a 2017 study finds. Researchers at Portland State University in Oregon looked at common characteristics shared between 31 boys involved in 29 mass school shootings over...
PORTLAND, Ore. — At Lake Oswego's Lakeridge High School Wednesday, dozens of students walked out of class to rally for stricter gun laws. "Vote," Lakeridge senior Flynn Williams said. "Vote for common sense gun legislation. Vote for people who advocate for that and continue to do so." While the...
The young nurse fell hard for John Knight Giles. She didn’t protest his scheme to kidnap wealthy Portlanders. She found the shrewdness of his plan – and his arrogance about it – exciting. Then, in the fall of 1918, it all went awry. A sheriff’s deputy lay...
In the end, it was a drink at the Horse Brass Pub in Southeast Portland that led to a break in the cold case killing of an airport worker who disappeared more than 20 years ago. Court records filed by Multnomah County prosecutors shed new light on the case against...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a hostage situation on a NE Portland MAX train has been resolved. First units from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the 9200 block of NE Cascades Parkway just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 36 units followed shortly after to the Mount Hood MAX Station.
SEATTLE — The police department in Vancouver, Washington, has agreed to improve services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing as part of a settlement reached Tuesday with the U.S. Justice Department. Federal authorities became involved after receiving a complaint from a deaf woman who said she...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver fentanyl dealer faces federal charges in connection with the overdose death of a Portland high school student in March, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon. In March, two Multnomah County teenagers died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced pills. One of...
