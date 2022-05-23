ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NAMIWalks fundraiser to returns in person following break from the pandemic

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Alliance on Mental Illness Northwest held...

www.kgw.com

'It’s sickening': Garbage, homeless camps build up along Airport Way

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless camps and trash sites are building up along Northeast Airport Way between Northeast 138th and 148th avenues, near the Portland Costco. “It’s like we don’t care, we don’t care at all, so we just dump it here,” said William Strong. “It’s sad to see people having to live with this kind of stuff and it’s kind of angering, makes me angry, because there’s nothing they can do that seems to stop it.”
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Tents, uncut grass block view at deadly Southeast Portland intersection, neighbors say

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been a rough couple of weeks for people who live and work near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. Many of them saw the aftermath of a crash that killed a 17-year-old on a motorcycle. They say it was graphic and gut-wrenching. One man, who heard the collision, reached out to KATU. He didn't want us to reveal his identity, but he wanted to talk about what happened.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Man Accused of Supplying Fentanyl That Led to Overdose Death of 16-Year-Old Portland Boy

A federal grand jury has indicted a man on charges that he supplied the counterfeit pills made of fentanyl that killed one of two Portland high school students in March. Manuel Antonio Souza Espinoza, who a prosecutor has described in court records as a “merchant of death,” is suspected of being two people removed from a teen who delivered the drug to 16-year-old Griffin Hoffmann, according to prosecutors and Hoffmann’s parents and friends.
PORTLAND, OR
studyfinds.org

Study: Boys behind school shootings struggle with masculinity, taunted by peers

PORTLAND, Oregon — Do mass shooters share common personality traits? Adolescent males responsible in school shootings tend to feel insecure about their masculinity, a 2017 study finds. Researchers at Portland State University in Oregon looked at common characteristics shared between 31 boys involved in 29 mass school shootings over...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hostage situation on MAX train in NE Portland ‘resolved,’ PPB says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a hostage situation on a NE Portland MAX train has been resolved. First units from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the 9200 block of NE Cascades Parkway just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 36 units followed shortly after to the Mount Hood MAX Station.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

DOJ: Vancouver police to improve services for deaf people

SEATTLE — The police department in Vancouver, Washington, has agreed to improve services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing as part of a settlement reached Tuesday with the U.S. Justice Department. Federal authorities became involved after receiving a complaint from a deaf woman who said she...
VANCOUVER, WA

