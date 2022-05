Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will play their first European final in more than thirty one years, after losing the UEFA Cup back in 1991 against Inter Milan. Since then, the Giallorossi have failed to reach a European final and been left trophy less over the past fourteen years. This is the perfect chance to get back on track and make the AS Roma fans happy. The city of Rome is literally buzzing and can't wait for this match, while Jose Mourinho needs to keep his team's emotions in check due to the importance of the final. Feyenoord will attempt to win their fourth title in a European competition, after winning the European Cup in 1969/70 and the UEFA Cup in 1973/74 and 2001/02. The Dutch side scored at least twice in each of their four games during those three finals (UEFA Cup 1973/1974 was played home and away).

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO