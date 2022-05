CNN business correspondent Rahel Solomon said Monday that there was very little President Biden could do about gas prices, adding that the options were "looking pretty bleak." Host John Berman asked Solomon if there was "anything" Biden could do to lower prices. The CNN business correspondent said that "pain is widespread" and that it was "understandable" why the American people would want the president to do something to address the increased gas prices.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 HOURS AGO