Jennifer Lawrence Used to Pretend Ellen DeGeneres Was Interviewing Her on the Toilet

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Before she was an Oscar-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence used to pretend that she was being interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres while she was on the toilet.

So for Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show , the host called Lawrence, who also happens to be her neighbor, while she was — where else? — on the toilet. The segment, released to media outlets Sunday, was an audio interview, and not video (for obvious reasons), so we’ll have to take their word for it that Lawrence was indeed in the bathroom. (Coincidentally, the two are now neighbors, with Lawrence living in a house once owned by DeGeneres, who moved to the house next door.)

During the interview, they talked about how Lawrence’s dream one day was to be successful enough to be interviewed by the likes of DeGeneres. Asked if she ever pretended she was being interviewed by any other talk show hosts, Lawrence replied: “Oprah [Winfrey], obviously. A little bit of [David] Letterman. But I was really into your show. So pretty much every time it was a No. 2, it was you,” she quipped to DeGeneres.

The host noted how remarkable it was that her pretend interviews had become a reality.

“To be in Kentucky, to actually be sitting on the toilet pretending that you’re getting interviewed by somebody, then end up being a big superstar, and now being interviewed talking about sitting on a toilet pretending to be interviewed,” DeGeneres said.

DeGeneres noted that there are likely other people who did the same thing but didn’t grow up to be famous: “So it’s big deal, right?” she asked Lawrence.

Quipped the actress, and new mom: “Yeah, I mean, I really manifested hard on there. Maybe that’s the lesson: Take your time. Don’t rush it.”

Lawrence, who is now 31, said her pretend interviews took place when she was between the ages of 13 and 17. She said the questions she would pretend to answer included: “‘How did you get so pretty? You’re probably the prettiest person I’ve ever seen.’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh stop, I’m definitely not the prettiest person you’ve ever seen.'”

Joked DeGeneres: “That’s hilarious. That’s what talk show hosts do. ‘How did you get so pretty?'”

DeGeneres ended the interview asking Lawrence if there was a role that she was disappointed not to have gotten.

“Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, ” she said. “Because I went in and was speaking in a British accent, thinking there was no way they’d find out I was not actually British. So when I didn’t get it, it was like a failure on all sorts of fronts.”

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

