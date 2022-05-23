ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Quail fire no longer poses a threat but new red flag warning going into effect

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quail fire in Solano County grew to 135...

www.ktvu.com

CBS San Francisco

Red Flag warning issued for most of Solano County

FAIRFIELD -- A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of Solano County for parts of Monday and Tuesday due to conditions that are ripe for fast-moving wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and lasts until 8 p.m. Tuesday and includes the vast majority of Solano County including the cities of Fairfield and Vacaville as well as Travis Air Force Base.Vallejo is outside of the warning area, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe said.Low relative humidity and breezy northerly winds are expected during the warning period. Winds could gust up...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Red Flag Warnings Issued For Sacramento Region

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A red flag warning has been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the Sacramento Valley, the Delta, and portions of the foothills, said the National Weather Service. The combination of renewed northerly winds and low afternoon humidity levels will create dangerous fire weather conditions Monday and Tuesday. These conditions not only create more of an opportunity for fires to start, but the potential for them to rapidly spread once they do. North winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph. The red flag warning is expected to end around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire

A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while fighting a Contra Costa County wildfire. His condition is unknown but, fire crews were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly. One of the residents nearby says the fire could’ve been a lot worse because the land is dry, and the wind was blowing. The San Ramon Valley Battalion Chief says they got lucky this time and were able to contain this blaze.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Hot temps expected across the Bay Area Tuesday

BAY AREA, Calif. (KRON) — The heat is on for Bay Area residents. The National Weather Service Bay Area says temperatures are expected to be in the 90s throughout Tuesday across interior portions of the Bay Area and the Central Coast. NWS Bay Area tweeted a map with the high temperature predictions. Places like Napa, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded in Sonoma County shooting with state parole officers

One man underwent emergency surgery after a shooting with California parole officers in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, the county sheriff's office said. Few details have been revealed, but the wounded man is in critical condition after the surgery, according to the Sonoma County sheriff's office. It appears to police that...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vegetation fire burning northwest of Vacaville

VACAVILLE -- A fire was burning vegetation near Vacaville Wednesday afternoon.The fire has burned about 10 acres near the 300 block of Brehme Lane near Pleasants Valley Road northwest of Vacaville.As of 4 p.m., it appeared firefighters had gained control of the fire and limited its spread using fire retardant aerial drops.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
VACAVILLE, CA
SFGate

California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on. The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control...
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Health Officers Urge Public to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Levels Rise

Twelve Bay Area health officers are emphasizing the importance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Bay Area now has California’s highest COVID-19 infection rates, fueled by highly contagious Omicron subvariants. Bay Area counties are seeing...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity Continue through Wednesday Morning .Breezy northerly winds combined with low relative humidity will continue to bring areas of critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday morning. Strongest winds are expected into the early evening today along the western Sacramento Valley and into the Coastal Range foothills. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 263, 266, AND 279 * WIND...Northerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest winds expected today. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities 5 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 25 to 45 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5, and into the Coastal Range foothills. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Aptos park named for slain Santa Cruz County sheriff's sergeant

APTOS, Calif. - A Santa Cruz County park is now officially named in honor of a sheriff's sergeant killed in the line of duty. Willowbrook County Park in Aptos will now bear the name of slain Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. The park is getting a new play area for children and...
APTOS, CA

