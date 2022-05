Gunmen have opened fire at a hotel in the Mexican city of Celaya, in central Guanajuato state. Local media say at least 11 people have been killed and several more injured. Witnesses said a group of around 15 armed men stormed into the hotel at 22:00 local time (03:00 GMT) shooting and throwing petrol bombs before also attacking at least two nearby bars.

