Manassas, VA

DC Special Police Officer shot and killed

By Elise Kim
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An off-duty D.C. Special Police Officer is dead after a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C.

2 injured in Manassas shooting

Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the area after hearing the sounds of a gunshot. Upon arrival, they found the Special Police Officer dead on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was in uniform at the time.

The officer has been identified as 33-year-old Shawn Minor of Forestville, Md.

MPD is offering up to $25,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the murder.

Daily Voice

Man Killed In Vehicle In Fort Washington ID'd By Police

Police have identified the victim found shot dead in a vehicle in Fort Washington and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, authorities say. Donte Moore, 21, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Bernard Drive around 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, says the Prince George's County Police Department.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
City
Forestville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Forestville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
NBC Washington

8-Year-Old Girl Shot in Woodbridge, Flown to Trauma Center: Police

An 8-year-old girl was shot Tuesday in Prince William County and is now in critical condition at a trauma center, police said. Officers were called to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge, Virginia, at around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. On scene they found a young girl suffering from a gunshot wound, Prince William County police said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
#Special Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wdvm#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WTOP

2 killed in District Heights crash identified

Two people have died following a Friday night crash in District Heights, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police. Authorities said they responded around 7:50 p.m. to the 5700 block of Marlboro Pike for a two-car crash. Marquise Lewis, 29, of D.C., was driving an SUV southbound when police...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Couple found dead at Loudoun County home, deputies say

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at an Ashburn home Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the couple was found dead at home in the 20060 block of Old Line Terrace around 9:30 a.m. Deputies arrived after receiving reports of a man on fire seen leaping from a third-story window.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJLA

WATCH: One man shot, another assaulted near Roosevelt High School in DC; police at scene

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police responded to a shooting near Roosevelt High School in Washington D.C. Tuesday afternoon. Police said one man was shot and transported to the hospital and a second man was suffering injuries from an assault. He too was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for non life threatening injuries. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Upshur in Northwest a little before 4:15 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Virginia High School Student Stabbed to Death

ALEXANDRIA, Va-Police in Alexandria, Virginia say a high school student died on Tuesday when he was stabbed in the midst of a large fight at a shopping center. Alexandria police said in a news release that officers were called to the Bradlee Shopping Center at approximately 12:26 p.m. News outlets report that between 30 and 50 people were involved in the fight in the parking lot at a McDonald’s.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

4:10pm Shooting at 13th and Upshur St, NW

From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of Upshur Street NW. Lookout for a Hispanic male, dark hair, grey hoodie and dark pants. From Alert DC: “MPD reports the 1300 block of Upshur Street NW between 13th Street and 14th Street NW is closed due to police activity. Please use alternate routes.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teen Girls Reported Missing Days Apart From Same Maryland County

Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

15-Year-Old Charged in 2 Woodbridge Killings

A 15-year-old boy faces murder charges after police say he fatally shot two men earlier this month in an apartment in Woodbridge, Virginia. The victims were found after a neighbor discovered a bullet hole in his own ceiling. The teen, a Woodbridge resident, was arrested Thursday, Prince William County police...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WBOC

Police Raid on Salisbury Home Leads to Several Drug Arrests

SALISBURY, Md.- A police raid on a Salisbury home has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its Community Action Team recently conducted an investigation into individuals selling illegal drugs from a home on the on the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. In fact, CAT received numerous complaints from members of the community about drug activity at the home. The area was identified as an open-air drug market, the Sheriff's Office said.
SALISBURY, MD
WNCT

WNCT

