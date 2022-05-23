Midtown restaurant vandalized, estimated damage $70,000

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said dozens of officers are pursuing a man with a gun. According to Stockton police, there is heavy police presence near West Lane and Bradford Street. The man officers are searching for reportedly shot a gun into the air. A police chopper is assisting officers in the search. Residents […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in custody after a search caused a Sacramento hotel to shelter in place. Sacramento Police Department said they officers were along the 2200 block of Harvard Street trying to track down a suspect. The suspect had fled from officers during an attempted conduct enforcement stop just after 4 p.m.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Two Rivers bike trail Thursday morning.
Fire crews arrived in an area north of Richards Boulevard and began to attack the fire, which firefighters say could have been aided by the breezy wind.
The fire was put out quickly, but they are staying on the scene to put out any additional hot spots.
No injuries were reported.
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people almost lost their North Highlands home after it caught fire.
On Thursday morning, at 3:02 a.m, Sacramento Metro Firefighters got a call about flames at a home in North Highlands.
The home was equipped with fire alarms but they were not working. A man living at the home got up to use the bathroom. That is when he smelled something and called 911.
When Sacramento Metro Fire arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage. The fire did not make it into the home.
Two people and two pets escaped safely, and one person was treated at...
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said Keyvan Madani, of Sacramento, was arrested as a suspect in an April hit-and-run. Police said Madani is suspected of hitting someone who was riding a bicycle near Rocklin Road and Pacific Street on April 8. According to police, the cyclist was seriously injured and was taken to a […]
A vehicle hit and took the life of a pedestrian in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, one person was killed after getting struck by a vehicle in Sacramento. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 4:45 a.m. on Watt Avenue and Lynne Way [...]
DAVIS, Calif. — "The Growing Groves Plant Shop," an eight-week-old plant store in Davis, had a break-in at their store on Friday, May 20, resulting in a rare and expensive plant being stolen. The plant taken was a monstera Thai constellation plant worth $2,000, and co-owners Ricky Barosa and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out.
California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say.
Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.
Accident at Deer Lake Drive Takes Life of Bicyclist. A garbage truck killed a bicyclist on May 23 in a residential area of Sacramento after striking the rider. According to a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, Officer Ryan Woo, the accident occurred in the area of Valley Hi/North Laguna. Officers were called to the collision around 8:45 a.m. near the Deer Lake Drive intersection of La Tarriga Way, where they discovered the bicycle rider, who had suffered serious injuries. The bicycle rider died at the scene of the accident.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Yuba City church administrator has been charged with 22 counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft as part of a scheme to embezzle church funds, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. Chanell Easton, 36, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma […]
OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver believed to be under the influence crashed into parked cars in Sacramento. It was caught on camera via TikTok, and one of the victims is sounding off about what happened. “He crashed into my car and then lost control of the vehicle and then...
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland family is currently staying at a hotel after discovering a major mold problem their apartment property is blaming them for. The family is now in limbo on what to do next. Watch this story on air during our 11 p.m. newscast. Araceli Castro and...
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department began investigating a potential threat to Gibson Elementary School and Douglas Middle School via social media on Wednesday night, according to the police department. The Woodland Joint Unified School District (WJUSD) and the police department determined that there was no reason to believe that there was any […]
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Vacaville on Wednesday.
The scene is near the 300 block of Behme Lane, northwest of Vacaville. Cal Fire LNU said the fire burned 8 acres and is 100% contained.
Cal Fire said crews will remain at the scene through the night.
The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. No evacuations or road closures were necessary.
Cal Fire said there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation
(AP) – A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grade student’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought the weapon, officials said. The incident happened Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City Unified...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento and Habitat for Humanity are working to address the region’s affordable housing crisis in a unique way: transforming former illegal cannabis grow houses into family homes. Through the Justice for Neighbors program, which is run through the Sacramento City Attorney’s Office,...
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Grass Valley firefighter is in a coma and fighting for his life after suffering severe injuries in an off-duty motocross accident this month. Trenton Dambly remains hospitalized with multiple trauma-based injuries, according to Grass Valley Fire Department, after crashing on a track where he was riding with family members May 18.
