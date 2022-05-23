Midtown restaurant vandalized, estimated damage $70,000

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO