ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

1 person hospitalized after Elk Grove shooting

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was shot along the...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

MAJOR VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN COLLISION HIT AND RUN

Originally published as a Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook post – “On May 17, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, SCPD officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Initial information indicated that the 16 year old male...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Woman Killed In South Sacramento Crash Was Broadsided By Driver Who Ran Red Light

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers say a person was driving recklessly leading up to a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 a.m., they got a call about a reckless pickup truck driver weaving in and out of traffic near Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard. Witnesses told officers that the pickup ran a red light at the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue – broadsiding an SUV that had the green. A woman who was in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while a girl who was also in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Officers say the driver of the pickup tried to run away but was detained by bystanders. CHP is still investigating the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Student Struck, Killed By Garbage Truck On Campus

DAVIS (CBS13) – A UC Davis student has died after being struck by a garbage truck on campus Wednesday morning. University officials confirmed that a student was struck just after 8 a.m. at the junction of Dairy Road and Hutchinson Drive. First responders rushed the student to the UC Davis Medical Center, but she later died from her injuries. Chancellor Gary S. May released a statement about the incident later on Wednesday. “On behalf of UC Davis, we share our deepest condolences with her family. We share in the pain of their loss,” May said. “In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save her life.” The student’s name has not been released. Both the City of Davis and UC Davis police departments, along with West Sacramento police, will be investigating the incident.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Still Trying To Identify 2 Suspects In Deadly February Shooting Outside South Side Market

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are still looking for leads in identifying the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside a Stockton store earlier in the year. Stockton police say, back on Feb. 21, 34-year-old David Carlos was sitting in a car parked outside the South Side Market when he was shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries days later. Exactly why Carlos was targeted is unclear. While detectives say they have followed several solid leads, help is still needed to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance footage leading up to the shooting. One suspect had a distinctive hoodie with the logo “BBB” on the front. Few distinguishing details are available on the second suspect seen walking behind the first. On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the suspects in the hopes of jogging people’s memories. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime
CBS Sacramento

Rescuers Pull 1 Person Out Of Vehicle After Rollover Crash On Greenback Lane

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Sacramento County early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened along the 5700 block of Greenback Lane. One victim successfully extricated by crews, and transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/dUy3SkMlLb — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 25, 2022 It appears the driver clipped a tree. The vehicle then ended up on its roof. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and extricated one person from the overturned vehicle. Authorities say that person suffered moderate to critical injuries in the crash.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton police search for suspects in February killing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are asking for help in identifying two people of interest in the killing of David Carlos. Police said David Carlos was shot outside of South Side Market on Airport Way around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Carlos was sitting in his car when the shooting happened.  Police said Carlos […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car Catches Fire While Driving Down Highway 99 In South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A south Sacramento driver had a close call when their car caught fire while driving down Highway 99. The car fire has caused traffic to slow down along southbound 99 in-between Fruitridge Road and 47th Avenue. Fire crews on scene of full involved car fire! SB99 prior to 47th Ave. everyone out of vehicle ok ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/9Xh4wAbLBJ — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 25, 2022 A fire crew was able to arrive on the scene quickly and put the fire out, but that did not stop traffic from being backed up momentarily. The driver could be seen on the side of the road trying to pry open the door to save any of her items. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen

It's been six years since Pear Pinson vanished on her way to school in Vallejo and her parents vowed to never give up their efforts to find her. Pinson was 15 when witnesses saw her dragged from a pedestrian path. They said she was injured and screaming. And no one has seen her since.
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Missing person found dead outside Gold Country Fairground in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif — Auburn police discovered resident Michael Kuninobu dead east of the Golden Country Fairgrounds' eastern property line on Tuesday just hours after he was reported missing. Their search began when loved ones of Kuninobu were unable to reach him at his cell phone and contacted law enforcement...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Rocklin hit-and-run

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said Keyvan Madani, of Sacramento, was arrested as a suspect in an April hit-and-run. Police said Madani is suspected of hitting someone who was riding a bicycle near Rocklin Road and Pacific Street on April 8. According to police, the cyclist was seriously injured and was taken to a […]
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrest Vacaville man allegedly injuring officer in hit-and-run

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol arrested a Vacaville man  early Tuesday morning after he allegedly hit a CHP officer and drove off, leaving the victim with major injuries, CHP officials said. Jimmy Jimenez, 21, is in Santa Rita Jail and was expected to arraigned Wednesday morning following the crash just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of University Avenue in Berkeley. A CHP officer was on the left side of a disabled vehicle when Jimenez in a Dodge Ram truck sideswiped the officer's patrol vehicle and hit the officer outside helping the disabled motorist, according to the CHP. An officer inside the patrol vehicle and the disabled motorist escaped injury. The injured officer was taken to a trauma center. Jimenez allegedly drove away after hitting the officer. CHP officers located Jimenez on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 80 at Pinole Valley Road. He was uninjured and asleep in the driver's seat of the Dodge, according to the CHP.Jimenez was taken into custody and is being held on $95,000 bail, according to jail records.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Stop Forward Progress Of Vegetation Fire Near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Vacaville on Wednesday. The scene is near the 300 block of Behme Lane, northwest of Vacaville. Cal Fire LNU said the fire burned 8 acres and is 100% contained. Cal Fire said crews will remain at the scene through the night. The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. No evacuations or road closures were necessary. Cal Fire said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation  
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Married Couple Killed In Crash By Suspect Vehicle Fleeing Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them. The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard. It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot. It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone. “Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man was killed and another taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shootout at a Citrus Heights apartment complex late Monday. Citrus Heights police responded to reports of the shooting on the 6000 block of Birdcage Lane at Farmgate Way just before 11 p.m.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy