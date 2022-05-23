1 person hospitalized after Elk Grove shooting

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are still looking for leads in identifying the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside a Stockton store earlier in the year. Stockton police say, back on Feb. 21, 34-year-old David Carlos was sitting in a car parked outside the South Side Market when he was shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries days later. Exactly why Carlos was targeted is unclear. While detectives say they have followed several solid leads, help is still needed to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance footage leading up to the shooting. One suspect had a distinctive hoodie with the logo “BBB” on the front. Few distinguishing details are available on the second suspect seen walking behind the first. On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the suspects in the hopes of jogging people’s memories. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.

