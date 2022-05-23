Beaverton mother grateful for US arrival of baby formula

SEATTLE — The police department in Vancouver, Washington, has agreed to improve services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing as part of a settlement reached Tuesday with the U.S. Justice Department. Federal authorities became involved after receiving a complaint from a deaf woman who said she...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver fentanyl dealer faces federal charges in connection with the overdose death of a Portland high school student in March, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon. In March, two Multnomah County teenagers died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced pills. One of...
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time this year, a judge rejected a ballot initiative that could have dramatically changed how money is spent on Portland’s homeless crisis. The initiative came from People for Portland, an advocacy group led by political strategists aimed at putting pressure on elected officials to solve homelessness. They’ve been working on this for several months, yet the court continues to rule it unconstitutional.
A federal grand jury has indicted a man on charges that he supplied the counterfeit pills made of fentanyl that killed one of two Portland high school students in March. Manuel Antonio Souza Espinoza, who a prosecutor has described in court records as a “merchant of death,” is suspected of being two people removed from a teen who delivered the drug to 16-year-old Griffin Hoffmann, according to prosecutors and Hoffmann’s parents and friends.
Sometimes these blood sacrifices even lead to increases in their sales, membership, and donations.
A Portland resident today filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and a high-profile Portland police detective who he says injured him by knocking him to the pavement during a 2020 protest in front of downtown courthouses. In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in...
A bar manager at a tavern near Waterloo delivered a drink to a customer and listened to her story. The patron’s pregnant 15-year-old sister was moving to Lebanon to live with her, and she didn’t know what to do. The bar manager, Marjorie Perkins, who had four children...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless camps and trash sites are building up along Northeast Airport Way between Northeast 138th and 148th avenues, near the Portland Costco. “It’s like we don’t care, we don’t care at all, so we just dump it here,” said William Strong. “It’s sad to see people having to live with this kind of stuff and it’s kind of angering, makes me angry, because there’s nothing they can do that seems to stop it.”
A couple of years ago, the state agency responsible for tracking large layoffs sent out notices regularly as the pandemic rippled through the economy. The layoffs the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission announced today—for Doc Martens, the shoe company—were the first since the end of March and only the sixth such announcement this year.
I opened my email this morning and found a message about my flight out to Portland, Oregon later this year. The message said:. "Your upcoming flight has been impacted by schedule adjustments. Your new flight itinerary is listed below. There is nothing further you need to do at this time unless you would like to make additional changes to your flight. We apologize for the inconvenience this change may cause and thank you for your flexibility."
Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
Between 1960 and 1980, the city of Portland bought 1,000 houses in the Albina District—and bulldozed them all. Black Portlanders owned many of those homes, but city officials wanted to make way for Interstate 5, Memorial Coliseum, Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Portland Public Schools’ district headquarters. So, using the power of eminent domain, the city flattened dozens of blocks.
A Portland publisher is part of the controversy over a now-abandoned partnership between State Farm and a youth-focused organization that would have provided children’s books about gender identity to Florida communities. State Farm agents were asked to distribute three books published in a collaboration between Portland-based A Kids Company...
CONFLICT MOUNTS AT WILLAMETTE FALLS: The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds. In its filing, the Grand Ronde say PGE’s lawsuit “is a massive overreach based on false and misguided concerns.” Tribal council chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy wrote: “If PGE succeeds, not only will it threaten the Tribe’s ceremonial fishery, it will transfer ownership of Oregon’s iconic Willamette Falls from the state of Oregon, and all of Oregon’s citizens, to a private, for-profit corporation.” PGE declined to comment.
