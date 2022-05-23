ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Asustor Lockerstor AS6604T review: Still one of the best 2.5GbE NAS enclosures around

By Harish Jonnalagadda
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after its launch, Asustor's AS6604T continues to be a great overall choice if you're in the market for a 4-bay NAS enclosure with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. The build quality is among the best you'll find in this category, the NAS has powerful hardware out of the box, and...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

The Best SSDs and PC Storage - 2022 Update

Fast storage has become a true commodity, and hopefully it will only get bigger and faster. For new builds, NVMe drives have become the norm, with prices close to those of SATA SSDs and file-transfer speeds that are several times higher. For older systems, SATA SSDs offer a great upgrade option with app load times similar to those of NVME drives. Yet, if you want to save a huge library of files that you open one by one, traditional hard drives still offer the best value.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

The best cheap tablet deals in May 2022: iPad, Lenovo, Samsung Galaxy and more

For years now, tech firms like Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have told us that the future of computing is tablets instead of laptops.These companies produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices. Some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses, for help in unleashing your inner artist. Tablets are often lighter, thinner and generally more portable and convenient than a laptop, with a broader price range and smartphone-based operating systems to make them easy enough for anyone to use.When thinking of tablet computers, it’s easy to...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Silicon Power Armor A66 Review

This grab-and-go hard drive can survive drops and splashing water. Available in capacities up to 5TB, the current ceiling for a portable hard disk drive, the Silicon Power Armor A66 combines low-cost storage with some protection from the elements. Starts at $49.90. (Opens in a new window) PCMag editors select...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Digital Trends

Best Amazon Laptop Deals: Save on Apple, Acer, HP and more

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals for work or school, or gaming laptop deals to play today’s most popular games, you’ll surely find a machine that fits your needs and budget if you browse Amazon. There’s no shortage of discounts from the retailer, so it might take some time for you to narrow down your options. To help you find your next laptop, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon laptop deals that you can shop right now. You have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out, as there’s no telling how long these offers will last.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Long-Term Review: The Best Android Tablet. Period.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design: Premium and Sleek Display: AMOLED Overload S Pen: Added Utility Software Bridging the Gap Performance: Expectedly Smooth Camera: It’s There if You Need It Battery Life: Ample Longevity Our Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? When it comes to the best tablets, it’s really tough to look at anything else out there other than Apple’s iPads. Not only are there high-end models with killer specs and features like the iPad Pro...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review: Tiny laptop, tons of power

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED feels modern in every sense of the word. It’s among the first laptops to use AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chips, and it comes with a 16:10 OLED screen. Even more, Asus has shrunken down the chassis from the previous Zenbook S UX393 model into something even more sleek and trim.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbe#Android Tv#Security Camera#Gbe Nas#Hdmi#Taiwanese#Newegg#B H
CNET

Best Soundbar Deals: Save $300 on the LG SP8YA, $150 on Samsung HW-Q600A

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. These days, plenty of new movies are heading straight to streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus, so you don't always have to go to the theater to catch the latest blockbusters. And with the right soundbar, you can bring their stunning, immersive movie theater sound right to your own living room. There's a huge variety of kits and setups out there, from budget-friendly options that include just the soundbar, to expansive surround sound systems with multiple speakers and booming subwoofers. If you're not completely sure what you're looking for, you can consult our handy guide on how to shop for a soundbar, which covers the basics so you can figure out what system is going to work best for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

I am guilty of this as well as far as the battery thing

I think I fell into the same trap of thinking the battery was guaranteed to get "X" amount of life each day, when that's not the case. Am also guilty of running with what the reviewers say and unfairly comparing mine to them, without realizing our differences in usage. One...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

LG reveals massive 48-inch OLED gaming monitor — 120Hz and 0.1ms response time

This evening LG Launched its new UltraGear gaming monitor lineup, featuring three new (32GQ950, 32GQ850 and 48GQ900) models. The two new 32-inch models offer blazing refresh rates, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and 1ms response times. The 32-inch Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer models also come with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Wi-Fi drops constantly

Anyone having issues with Wi-Fi dropping all the time after latest update? When I say "all the time" I mean like every couple of minutes. All network settings reset. It's the only one of maybe 30 Wi-Fi devices in house with the issue. Wi-Fi AP rebooted. Phone rebooted. Phone is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Central

Second screen - Assign S pen button

S8 Ultra? We have no such forum, otherwise I could move your question to it. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html. I'm guessing the OP is referring to a Samsung Tab s8 Ultra. Heavy on the guessing part. Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Tab S8 Series forum for more specific traffic.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

[MEGATHREAD] LG IMS Keeps Stopping (5/2022)

I followed the solution below posted by another user. "I just got my LG V60 working by turning on Wifi, make sure it's connected to a network, go into settings, network and internet, Wifi calling then change to Wifi preferred and Wifi calling on, then turn the Wifi connection off." This actually took care of the problem for me. So far anyway..."
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Auto call issue

Hi, I deleted your other post since you made a thread on this . I have the same dongle, what car and head unit you have?. The Motorola MA1, the car is a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq. I haven't been using the dongle because of this issue, but it also happens when I plug my phone in. The only time it doesn't happen is when I don't use Android Auto.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Coming from iPhone need suggestions

Coming from a iPhone or any phone is going be a different transition to Fold³. Is it a good device , definitely without a question and regular phones don't offer what it does , but you need to get a good case to protect maybe also insurance. As for...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Microsoft announces a brand-new Arm-powered desktop PC and Arm-native dev tools

Windows on Arm is arguably as successful as it has ever been—you can buy multiple Arm-powered Windows laptops and tablets, and those devices can run nearly the entire range of available Windows apps thanks to x86-to-Arm code translation. That said, Windows on Arm still accounts for just a fraction of the entire Windows ecosystem, and native Arm apps for the platform are still relatively rare.
SOFTWARE
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases 2022

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear, so pair it with one of these great cases.
TECHNOLOGY
Space.com

HP Reverb G2 review

There is a lot to like about the HP Reverb G2. It almost feels like it’s flown under the radar in the VR gaming space, and we think that’s a shame because it blows comparably priced competition out of the water. It’s got a great display, comfortable controllers, and offers good value for money. It suffers from being king of the middle ground though.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy