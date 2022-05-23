ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pajaro, CA

Pajaro Valley Chamber Award Honorees

By See Below
tpgonlinedaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will present its 60th Annual Awards at a dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the county fairgrounds, celebrating the people, businesses and organizations that have gone above and beyond to make the Pajaro Valley the best place to live, work and...

tpgonlinedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
tpgonlinedaily.com

Aptos Times: June 1, 2022

Top Students at Aptos High: Valedictorians: Emma Yeaman and Aidan Niklaus • Aptos High 2022 Salutatorians • Pastor Jane Grady Retires from La Selva Beach Community Church, By Sandy Feretto • Where to Drop Off Your Ballot • Santa Cruz County Jobs • Cases Up, But Not in ICU; What’s Next?, By Jondi Gumz • Seacliff Inn Refreshed: Aptos Hotel Becomes A Tapestry Collection by Hilton in June • RFK Jr Rally Vs. Censorship, By Jondi Gumz • Educators of the Year 2022 • Farewell to a Friend • CASA: New Advocates • New Name for Willowbrook Park • CASA of Santa Cruz County Turns 30, By June Smith • Sean & Grace Venus: New Owners at Café Rio • Monte Vista Christian School’s Top Students • Cabrillo Stage Presents A Fresh Take on a Familiar Story: ‘Grease’, By Mindy Pedlar • Groundwater Projects: $15 Million • Memorial Day: Lest We Forget, By Edita McQuary • CJC Receives Achievement Award • Musical Me: Celebrating 26 Years!, By Edita McQuary … and much more!
APTOS, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: Golf tourney raises $100K in Morgan Hill for mental health

The Valle Monte League nonprofit, along with sponsors and golfers, raised more than $100,000 for mental health services at the 2nd annual Drive Fore Mental Health golf tournament in Morgan Hill, according to a press release. The fundraising event—hosted by the Valle Monte League—took place May 13 at Coyote Creek...
MORGAN HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Pajaro, CA
Government
City
Pajaro, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County holds 23rd annual Black Grad celebration

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On Sunday, the Santa Cruz County Office of Education held its 23rd annual Black Grad celebration. Dalia Dubin, a senior from Santa Cruz High said, “Working up to this day and up to this moment as graduates and also as black graduates. And having just the space for us to share together is really important.”
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister man comes full circle with self-housing program

Hollister resident Santiago Contreras grew up in a home that his father helped build through a self-housing program. Decades later, he is realizing how much work his father put into providing a home to his family. “My father never really talked about how hard it was,” he said. “He just...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville sixth grader qualifies for national invention competition

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — After succeeding at a state-level innovation and engineering competition, Maxx Davis, a Ceiba College Preparatory Academy sixth grader, was selected among over 500 students to present his invention at the national level. After repeated iterations, Davis designed and built an eco-friendly watercraft prototype that uses a...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4

‘May gray’ is on the way for Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hospice#Real Estate Brokerage#Retirement#Purdue University#The Peace Corps#Watsonville City Council#Pvusd#Casa#Soroptimist
sanjoseinside.com

California and Valley Water to Restrict Water Use June 1

State and local agencies gave water users across drought-stricken California one week’s notice before new, in some cases unprecedented, water restrictions take effect. On the same day, May 24, that the State Water Resources Control Board and the Santa Clara Valley Water District adopted tough restrictions on water use, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisor adopted its own strongly worded statement encouraging compliance with the new regulations, as California grapples with a new normal climate that’s drier and hotter – with even greater wildfire risks in the months ahead.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Find your dream job with the help of Lookout. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board you need to see. Software Developer IV - EDW at Central California Alliance for Health. Mortgage Operations Manager (Remote) at Bay Federal Credit Union. Network Engineer at Bay...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

First Asian American Pacific Islander Festival in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the city of Santa Cruz held its first AAPI festival, Saturday. The festival included a list of activities, entertainment and food from across the Asian diaspora. Over 300 people from across Santa Cruz County attended including...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
KSBW.com

Baby skunk season arrives on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Baby skunks are beginning to run around the Central Coast. Humane Wildlife Control Association (HWCA) is warning the public to be alert. "It’s common to see kits this age outside their den during the day, digging and playing. Don’t panic! Just leave them alone," said Rebecca Dmytryk with HWCA.
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Water pipe leak leads to San Benito Street closure

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. A water main break at the corner of San Benito and Fifth streets the morning of May 23 led to the closure of the 400 block of San Benito Street. The street was reopened May 24. Hollister City Manager Brett Miller...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas Union High School District approves later start times

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Union High School District formally approved later start times for all its middle and high schools, on Tuesday. The change is required under Senate Bill 328, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in October 2019. It prohibits middle schools across the state from...
SALINAS, CA
San José Spotlight

Decade of violations documented at Silicon Valley cement plant

A controversial Santa Clara County cement plant has accumulated more than 2,100 violations from different regulatory agencies over the past decade, according to a new report. Supervisor Joe Simitian recently announced the county has compiled the first comprehensive list of all local, state and federal violations that took place at the Lehigh Southwest Cement property between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2021. The company was fined more than $12.7 million over the past decade for alleged violations, including the discharging of wastewater and excess emissions that increased air pollution.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Fire burning in riverbed in King City, evacuations ordered

KING CITY, Calif. — A fire is burning in the Salinas River riverbed near King City. The fire is burning in the riverbed, near Highway 101, behind the KFC and McDonalds. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, mandatory evacuations have been issued for the riverbed itself. King City police has issued evacuation warnings for areas southwest of River Dr. and Rio Vista Dr between Broadway St. and Canal St. and west to the Salinas River.
KING CITY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Once the source of large-scale pollution, Moss Landing is cleaning up.

From the time they were constructed in the 1960s until their retirement in the mid-1990s, the pair of 500-foot-tall smokestacks at the coastal edge of Moss Landing sent plumes of smoke into the air, sometimes raining soot from the Moss Landing Power Plant onto the boats docked nearby. The towers stood as a landmark for one of the most significant sources of greenhouse gases in California.
MOSS LANDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose voters set to choose new mayor after 8 years

SAN JOSE -- For the first time in nearly a decade, voters in San Jose will have a chance to choose a brand-new mayor for the city. Current Mayor Sam Liccardo has been termed out after serving two consecutive terms in office for the past eight years. There is a crowded field of candidates vying for the top job in the city. They include seasoned political veterans and relative newcomers to the world of politics. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has the most combined political experience having served both on the city council and the board of supervisors. She...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on. The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy