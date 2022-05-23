Pajaro Valley Chamber Award Honorees

Top Students at Aptos High: Valedictorians: Emma Yeaman and Aidan Niklaus • Aptos High 2022 Salutatorians • Pastor Jane Grady Retires from La Selva Beach Community Church, By Sandy Feretto • Where to Drop Off Your Ballot • Santa Cruz County Jobs • Cases Up, But Not in ICU; What’s Next?, By Jondi Gumz • Seacliff Inn Refreshed: Aptos Hotel Becomes A Tapestry Collection by Hilton in June • RFK Jr Rally Vs. Censorship, By Jondi Gumz • Educators of the Year 2022 • Farewell to a Friend • CASA: New Advocates • New Name for Willowbrook Park • CASA of Santa Cruz County Turns 30, By June Smith • Sean & Grace Venus: New Owners at Café Rio • Monte Vista Christian School’s Top Students • Cabrillo Stage Presents A Fresh Take on a Familiar Story: ‘Grease’, By Mindy Pedlar • Groundwater Projects: $15 Million • Memorial Day: Lest We Forget, By Edita McQuary • CJC Receives Achievement Award • Musical Me: Celebrating 26 Years!, By Edita McQuary … and much more!

APTOS, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO