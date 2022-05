ELLOREE, S.C. — One thousand homes are coming to the Town of Elloree. The new development is called McCord's Ferry and is located at Lake Marion near Santee. “Coming down I-26, I-95, you’ll notice that coming out of Charleston is becoming more developed -- Summerville, Ridgeville, things of that nature. This is technically the next stop," said Kelsey Walker, director of new home coordination at McCord's Ferry.

ELLOREE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO