U.S. President Biden Supports Japan Becoming Permanent Member of the U.N. Security Council

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he supports Japan...

Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

'This should have been done ages ago': Furious parents blast Biden as he FINALLY invokes emergency powers to stem baby formula shortage and orders Pentagon planes to fly in shipments from overseas - after WEEKS of stalling while kids went hungry

President Joe Biden was blasted by outraged parents who believe his 'incompetent' administration waited too long to address the nationwide baby formula shortage that has left families scrambling to find ways to feed their infants. Biden, on Wednesday evening, invoked the Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production and...
U.S. POLITICS
#U N Security Council#Russia#The U N Security Council#Reuters
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS

