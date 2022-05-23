ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says weighs reducing tariffs on China, asking OPEC to pump more oil

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyBgf_0fn54U5y00

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods while increasing calls on OPEC to raise oil production as he grappled with a politically damaging wave of inflation.

“I am considering it. We did not impose any of those tariffs. They were imposed by the last administration and they’re under consideration,” Biden said on reducing tariffs on China.

He made the comments during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Comments / 2

Independentantiblue
3d ago

brain dead Joe buying oil from adversaries rather than pumping it here at home, there's no question why fuel prices in this country have risen

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

The GOP’s Plan To Ease Inflation Pain, Soaring Gas Prices

Whether it’s dining out, shopping, or even just driving around, Americans are having to change their habits to adjust to soaring inflation costs. With gas prices reaching a record-high, many Republicans are urging President Biden to incentivize oil production. Earlier this week, Senator Todd Young (R-IN) joined host Dave...
INDIANA STATE
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: The Fed fell under the woke spell of Bidenomics

So, the plunging stock market has finally dropped into bear market territory — a nearly 20% full-fledged bear market. This comes as no great surprise. The market's been falling all year. I take no pleasure from this. Over 100 million Americans are invested one way or another in various retirement accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fumio Kishida
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
NBC News

Schumer, McConnell urge Biden to move quickly on NATO expansion

Top Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate have signed on to a resolution backing Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to join NATO and urging President Joe Biden to expedite the process. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday they were co-sponsoring...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Oil Production#Chinese#Japanese
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Moscow says it is preparing measures against English-language media in Russia

May 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Fed may pause policy tightening in September, BofA says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could pause its monetary policy tightening in September if there is an economic deterioration and inflation subsides, BofA strategists said on Thursday, a day after the U.S. central bank released the minutes from its May policy meeting. All of the Fed’s policymakers agreed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

455K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy