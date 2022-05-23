ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Australia's Incitec to split explosives, fertiliser businesses

By Harshita Swaminathan
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyWhb_0fn54TDF00

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Incitec Pivot, Australia’s top fertiliser maker, on Monday said it would spin off its explosives manufacturing business, as the company posted a more than 10-fold jump in half-year profit on soaring fertiliser prices.

Incitec said it would separately list Dyno Nobel, which it acquired in 2008 for nearly A$3 billion ($2.1 billion), as it aims to speed up growth in the explosives and fertiliser businesses which stand to benefit from the transition to renewable energy and food supply challenges.

“We believe that creating two separate market-leading companies that are well-capitalised, with strong technology, clear strategies for growth and a commitment to decarbonisation will unlock significant value for shareholders,” Chief Executive Officer Jeanne Johns said.

Incitec’s shares fell 4% after analysts raised concern over whether the fertiliser business would be able to withstand volatility in the farm industry without the stable earnings from explosives.

“The result missed consensus and there are potentially mixed views on the demerger, and (the company’s) facing increased costs,” Morgans analyst Belinda Moore said, citing a mix of reasons for the share price fall.

The proposed demerger comes two years after Incitec tried to sell its fertilisers arm.

Since then, Johns said Incitec had invested in both sides of the business to make them more resilient, working on new products and improving manufacturing reliability. The balance sheet was now in “superb shape”, allowing them both to stand alone, she added.

The overlap of the two businesses, which depended on ammonia manufacturing, had diminished over time, so separating them now made sense, she said.

The company reported a record profit of A$384.1 million for the half year ended March 31, up from A$36.4 million a year earlier, after capturing high prices for fertilisers while managing soaring gas input prices.

Jefferies analysts said the result was 12% lower than they had expected.

Global fertiliser prices have rocketed due to supply disruptions since late February, when the war in Ukraine spurred sanctions against Russia, a major producer of fertiliser inputs.

($1 = 1.4148 Australian dollars)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Swiss Re, UBS among founding buyers in carbon removal scheme

LONDON (Reuters) - Insurance firm Swiss Re and banking giant UBS are among five founding buyers of credits from a scheme set up by a Swiss company to drive down the cost of taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Even with pledges of huge reductions in emissions, many scientists...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilisers#Russia#Incitec Pivot#Morgans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Australia
Reuters

Oil steadies after choppy trade, U.S. says export ban not ruled out

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after choppy trade as tight supply worries offset concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs. Prices turned negative after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden had not ruled out using export restrictions to ease soaring domestic fuel prices. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Moscow says it is preparing measures against English-language media in Russia

May 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Fintech Bolt just laid off over 100 employees across engineering, sales and marketing

“It’s no secret that the market conditions across our industry and the tech sector are changing, and against the macro challenges, we’ve been taking measures to adapt our business,” Kurvilla wrote in the blog post. “In an effort to ensure Bolt owns its own destiny, the leadership team and I have made the decision to secure our financial position, extend our runway, and reach profitability with the money we have already raised.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

455K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy