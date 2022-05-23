ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

2022 Vermillion Area Dance Organization Recital

Vermillion Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are scenes from the Vermillion Area Dance Organization's recital...

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Has 5 FREE Live Concert Venues This Summer

So much to do and so little time. I bet those words have spewed from your mouth a time or two. If that's the case here's one more - so many options why go anywhere else. Free entertainment options in the Sioux Falls area are just down the road a short way with family entertainment in the park, downtown, or on the outskirts of the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Introducing local Levitt performers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new tradition is unfolding in central Sioux Falls. Summer’s heat and longer days mean live music at a venue that had its first concert just three years ago. In 12 days, music will return to Levitt at the Falls. The Clover Fold is a Sioux Falls-based band who will play at the Levitt on Saturday, June 4. As far as what kind of music they play, well, why limit it to one genre?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

90’s throwback concert coming to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The “I Love The 90’s” concert is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this fall. The lineup includes a variety of iconic 90s R&B, rap, and hip hop artists like Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Rob Base, All 4 One, Montell Jordan and more. The full lineup can be found online.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Den Herder to lead the Summer Celebration parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Center leader who has cast a long-term vision for the community is the 2022 Summer Celebration Parade Marshal. W. Dale Den Herder, who served in City leadership for 52 years, 36 years as a council member, and 16 years as mayor, will lead this year’s Summer Celebration parade on Saturday, June 4, at 5 p.m.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Vermillion, SD
Entertainment
City
Vermillion, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Joey Aldern

Joey Marlys Grunwald Aldern, beloved sister, wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Vermillion, South Dakota on May 22, 2022. She was born in 1929 to Emil and Zola Grunwald at their home in Sturgis, SD. Her father was Superintendent of Schools in Sturgis, and she attended Sturgis Public Schools for 12 years. During her high school years, she worked summers in various Sturgis businesses, was a member of homecoming royalty, received the Citizenship Award, and was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1947.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls community calls for action after Texas shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people are grieving today after a shooting that took place in Texas yesterday. A local Sioux Falls pastor and mom are calling for action during this time. Jillian Olson whose daughter just finished 6th grade, wonders when action will be taken. “How many...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where to eat outside in Sioux Falls this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures start to warm, you may be looking to get outside and enjoy the summer weather. Whether you’re looking for food, drinks, or both, we’ve compiled a list of Sioux Falls restaurants that offer outdoor patio seating in the warmer months.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Dance#Performing Arts Center#Recital#Vermillion High School
KELOLAND TV

McDonald’s house to be renovated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years a little house in the heart of Sioux Falls has been affectionately known as the McDonald’s House. If you’ve ever seen it you know why. But it’s been sold to a new owner, who has plans to renovate it, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

WOW: Favorite Sioux Falls Restaurant Closes One Location

Businesses across the country have been struggling for the past two years thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sioux Falls businesses are also feeling those same effects, especially facing staffing issues. One local restaurant chain recently announced they have to permanently shut down one of its locations because the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Win This 2022 Indian Rogue Motorcycle With B1027!

Get ready to hit the road this summer on a brand new 2022 Indian Rogue motorcycle from Vern Eide Motoplex and B102.7!. It's super easy to win this new sweet ride. This 6-speed, V-Twin liquid-cooled bike will turn heads. Three ways to qualify to win:. 1. Listen to B102.7 weekdays...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

1972: Be aware of individuals selling kitchenware

Tammy Hillestad, Lake Preston resident and VP of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Brookings Health System, was inducted into Phi Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International at SDSU on March 29 in recognition of her leadership role in the nursing community. Inductees are selected for the quality of their work and leadership in the community. She also received special recognition for her accomplishments at the March meeting of the Brookings Health System Board of Trustees. Hillestad has been a nurse since 1987 and is in her third year as Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer with Brookings Health System. She oversees more than 270 employees and also the support clinics in Arlington and White.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
Entertainment
Theater & Dance
dakotanewsnow.com

Kick-off construction ceremony for Comfort Inn and Suites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the Comfort Inn and Suites – Sanford Sports Complex. With the scheduled grand opening of 18 baseball, softball, and multi-purpose fields in late summer, the Sanford Sports Complex is expected to bring in one million additional visitors to Sioux Falls over the next five years, officials say.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Starbucks coming to southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Starbucks is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of Sioux Falls. The coffee chain will open a shop in a new retail center being built at 69th Street and Cliff Avenue on the southeastern side of the city, SiouxFalls.Business reports. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Four local former athletes to be inducted into 2022 SD Basketball Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS – Fourteen former players who had exceptional careers will be inducted into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2022. Standouts from seven different decades are represented. Graduation years of the inductees range from 1947 to 2004. The 12th annual induction banquet will be Aug. 27 at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls. Ticket information will be announced soon at www.sdbbhof.com.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Hole In One Wins Sioux Falls Man a New Car

For most, the answer is NO, but for one man in Sioux Falls on Monday, that answer was yes. According to Keloland.com, Dave Long netted a hole in one at Minnehaha Country Club and in the process won a brand new Audi Q5. Long was golfing in an event sponsored...
gowatertown.net

$100,000 Powerball prize in South Dakota remains unclaimed

PIERRE, S.D.–A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 has remained unclaimed since being sold at a Canton convenience store in December, and if the ticketholder doesn’t claim their cash soon, it’ll be gone. The South Dakota Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Total Stop Foods in...
CANTON, SD
kelo.com

Three arrested in northern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police spokesman Sam Clemens says someone fired a gun at a building from a vehicle last night in the area of 6th and Cleveland. One window was broken, but no injuries have been reported. Witnesses told police the vehicle left traveling north. Police later...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

