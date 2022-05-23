2022 Vermillion Area Dance Organization Recital

Tammy Hillestad, Lake Preston resident and VP of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Brookings Health System, was inducted into Phi Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International at SDSU on March 29 in recognition of her leadership role in the nursing community. Inductees are selected for the quality of their work and leadership in the community. She also received special recognition for her accomplishments at the March meeting of the Brookings Health System Board of Trustees. Hillestad has been a nurse since 1987 and is in her third year as Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer with Brookings Health System. She oversees more than 270 employees and also the support clinics in Arlington and White.

