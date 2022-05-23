2022 Vermillion Area Dance Organization Recital

Joey Marlys Grunwald Aldern, beloved sister, wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Vermillion, South Dakota on May 22, 2022. She was born in 1929 to Emil and Zola Grunwald at their home in Sturgis, SD. Her father was Superintendent of Schools in Sturgis, and she attended Sturgis Public Schools for 12 years. During her high school years, she worked summers in various Sturgis businesses, was a member of homecoming royalty, received the Citizenship Award, and was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1947.
Comments / 0