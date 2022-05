BROWNSVILLE, Texas – State Sen. Eddie Lucio of Brownsville says if he lived in Congressman Henry Cuellar’s district he would vote for him. Lucio appeared on a Ron Whitlock Reports show on Monday to endorse his good friend from Laredo. The two were desk mates when they served together in the Texas House of Representatives in the late 1980s.

