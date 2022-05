Novak Djokovic was forced by Alex Molcan (of his former coach Maria Vajda) to refocus only in the heart of the third set, during the second round of the Roland Garros 2022. With two sets and a break to keep, the world number one however, he does not lose sight of the most important of objectives, sip his energy, and closes at 6-2 6-3 7-6 (4) at the threshold of two hours and twenty of play.

