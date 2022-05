If you wanted a good-paying gig with plenty of job security in 2020, you couldn't do much better than "Republican in the Pennsylvania state legislature." Even while President Trump was losing Pennsylvania on the way to being laid off by the American voters, down-ballot Republican incumbents here were virtually untouchable. In fact, six-term state Sen. Thomas Killion, who represented parts of Chester and Delaware counties, gained the unfortunate distinction of being the only Republican incumbent in the PA legislature to lose his seat in either the 2020 primary or general elections.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO