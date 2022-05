It's been over three months since WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was detained by the Russian government after being arrested at a Moscow-area airport while entering the country after prosecutors said she illegally brought vape cartridges containing hashish oil. Griner's alleged crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but President Joe Biden's administration has said that the former No. 1 overall draft pick is being wrongfully held.

