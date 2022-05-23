ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says he is weighing reducing tariffs on China

 7 days ago
TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods while increasing calls on OPEC to raise oil production as he grappled with a politically damaging wave of inflation.

"I am considering it. We did not impose any of those tariffs. They were imposed by the last administration and they're under consideration," Biden said on reducing tariffs on China.

He made the comments during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Don’t Tread On Me67
7d ago

This president is everyday violating American Laws with treason! Now he’s saving Hunters investments. What a joke! I’d choose Trump any day over this zoo and anyone with a right mind would too!

James Moses
7d ago

wow, Trump was imposing the same tarrif s that the Chinese impost on U.S. products. why do we want to give them an unfare advantage again?

Deirdre Senior
7d ago

Biden is China's President.The USA don't have a President.

