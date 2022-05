The Lady Bruins track season came to a conclusion last night as Allison Clamme and Samantha Williamson competed in the Marion Regional. Samantha competed in the 300m hurdles and finished 14th. Sam finished with a time of 49.96, a personal record for her and a great way to end a fabulous career. Allison also finished her season with a 14th place finish in the 3200m run in a time of 13:15.32. This was not a PR for Allie, but a very respectable time for a sophomore with two more years of eligibility. Great job Sam and Allie and to all the Lady Bruins Track Team for a wonderful season!

MARION, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO