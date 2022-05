BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a joint statement Wednesday, Maryland’s legislative leaders downplayed the possibility of a special session to repeal or delay a pending increase in the state’s gas tax, saying such a move would only starve a fund for roads and bridges and only further enrich oil companies. “The suggested elimination of the six-cent per gallon inflation adjustment on wholesale gas purchases would not result in Marylanders seeing a price reduction at the pump but would be a loss of over $200 million in funding dedicated to ensuring the safety of our State’s roads and bridges,” Senate President Bill Ferguson...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO