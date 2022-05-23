ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Hungary must work with EU on Russian oil embargo, Germany's economy minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1ZNU_0fn4sUvA00

DAVOS, May 23 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has warned Hungary against blocking efforts to impose an European Union-wide embargo on Russian oil imports in response to the war in Ukraine.

"There are different solutions for different countries," Habeck said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday. "I expect everyone, including Hungary to work on a solution," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the minister told German radio that he was disappointed the EU had not yet found agreement on the planned oil embargo, which has been in the works for weeks now, and that Germany would be willing to forego Hungary's participation to speed up the process.

"If the Commission president says we're doing this as 26 without Hungary, then that is a path that I would always support," Habeck told the Deutschlandfunk broadcaster. "But I have not yet heard this from the EU," he added.

Among the 27 EU member states, Hungary is the most vocal critic of the planned embargo on Russian oil.

The Commission has proposed phasing out Russian oil imports by the end of the year in most EU member states, while Hungary and others could be given more time.

But Budapest, Moscow's closest ally in the EU, has said it wants hundreds of millions of euros from the bloc to mitigate the cost of ditching Russian crude. The EU needs all 27 states to agree to the embargo for it to go ahead. read more

Reporting by Paul Carrel, Markus Wacket and Rachel More; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Oil Embargo#Russian#Davos#The World Economic Forum#If The Commission#Deutschlandfunk
Reuters

Ukraine get missiles, howitzers as Zelenskiy expects good news on arms

May 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, arms that will bolster forces fighting Russia's invasion, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday. "The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

Israel interested in boosted defence sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors. Germany's Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy