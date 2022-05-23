Warriors provide update on Otto Porter Jr. following X-ray

Kyrie Irving confirmed long-time rumors that LeBron James had great influence over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans have long believed that LeBron James had great influence over the Cleveland Cavaliers during his two stints with the franchise. No one had to confirm this, it was pretty obvious just from how things were handled, and that a lot of the guys that James wanted ending up in Cleveland 90% of the time. Granted, there were times he was overruled, for instance, the Amar’e Stoudemire trade that didn’t happen because the Cavs didn’t want to part ways with J.J. Hickson.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO