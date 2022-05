GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - So far this year, there are significantly more passengers using the Central Nebraska Regional Airport than last year. According to figures from the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, 20,172 passengers flew into or out of CNRA between January and April. That’s a 24% increase from the same period last year, when 16,233 passengers used the airport.

