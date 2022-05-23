ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry, Warriors go for sweep of Doncic, Mavs in West finals

By Data Skrive
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have won nine consecutive games in the Western Conference finals. They can make it an even 10, eliminate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and return to the NBA Finals after three years away with a victory in Game 4 in...

www.espn.com

