Curry, Warriors go for sweep of Doncic, Mavs in West finals

The Boston Celtics are going to their 22nd NBA finals. In a back-and-forth series that culminated in a nervy Game 7, the Celtics outlasted the Miami Heat. Leading by double-digits multiple times, the Celtics somehow managed to let the Heat back into it, primarily off a heroic effort by Jimmy Butler, who followed up his 47-point Game 6 performance with a 35-point, nine rebound line. With the lead cut to two in the final minute, Butler was one-on-one with Al Horford with what appeared to be an opening to drive to the rim. Instead, he chose to go for the lead from behind the arc -- and it didn't land. The Celtics managed to extend their lead to four with two foul shots by Marcus Smart, and that was it for the Eastern Conference finals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO