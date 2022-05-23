Curry, Warriors go for sweep of Doncic, Mavs in West finals

The Boston Celtics are going to their 22nd NBA finals. In a back-and-forth series that culminated in a nervy Game 7, the Celtics outlasted the Miami Heat. Leading by double-digits multiple times, the Celtics somehow managed to let the Heat back into it, primarily off a heroic effort by Jimmy Butler, who followed up his 47-point Game 6 performance with a 35-point, nine rebound line. With the lead cut to two in the final minute, Butler was one-on-one with Al Horford with what appeared to be an opening to drive to the rim. Instead, he chose to go for the lead from behind the arc -- and it didn't land. The Celtics managed to extend their lead to four with two foul shots by Marcus Smart, and that was it for the Eastern Conference finals.
