Broomfield, CO

2 people killed in small plane crash north of Denver

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two people were killed in a small plane crash in a neighborhood north of Denver.

KMGH-TV reports the single-engine Piper PA32 went down in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in Broomfield just before noon Sunday. No one on the ground was injured, and no homes were damaged, according to the North Metro Fire Rescue District .

Sara Farris, a spokeswoman for North Metro Fire, said it was “pretty miraculous” that the aircraft didn’t hit any homes. The neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Denver features dense subdivisions surrounded by large swaths of open space.

The plane took off from Erie Municipal Airport just north of where it crashed. It’s unclear where it was headed.

Sunday’s fatal crash was the second in the city this month. One person was killed in a single-engine plane crash May 11.

“It’s hard for us as first responders and those of us in the community and residents to see this,” Farris said.

