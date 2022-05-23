ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox Minor League Update: May 22

By Darren Black
South Side Sox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis game just kept getting worse and worse for the Knights as the day went along, as the pitching allowed 14 runs and the lineup only came away with five hits (against 15 strikeouts). This was Davis Martin’s return to the minors, and he had trouble with the longball again. He...

www.southsidesox.com

Comments

FanSided

3 Cubs trade targets Yankees should pursue at 2022 deadline

When the 2022 trade deadline approaches, the New York Yankees should be on a mission to give Anthony Rizzo a locker room buddy and double up the awkwardness any time the Bombers visit Chi-Town. Because, even though the Cubs front office seems extremely enthusiastic about forgetting their past era’s exploits,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night. Schwindel has three homers in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios at DH again Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is in the starting lineup again for Tuesday's game against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rios has moved down from the cleanup spot to the seven-hole in his third straight start at designated hitter for the Dodgers. numberFire’s models project Rios...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

When Will The White Sox Make a Statement?

The Chicago White Sox have yet to hit their stride during the 2022 season. That theme continued Tuesday night as they lost 16-3 to the Red Sox, their worst defeat of the season. But the circumstances around this one make it all the more infuriating. The South Siders entered the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

3 Dream Offseason Trade Targets For The Chicago Bulls

For the Chicago Bulls, their first dream NBA offseason acquisition would actually be a re-acquisition. Resigning Zach LaVine is the first, second, and third priority for this team. If they fail to do so, it probably won’t matter who else they acquire this season. They’ll likely be launching a long-term rebuilding project.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lynn, Jimenez Inching Closer to Returning for White Sox

The Chicago White Sox received a bit of good news on the injury front today as SP Lance Lynn, and LF Eloy Jimenez appear closer to making much anticipated returns to the ball club. Both could be making rehab starts in Triple-A Charlotte later this week. Lynn could be ready...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 5/26/2022

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Red Sox-White Sox prediction and pick. These teams have had somewhat similar seasons so far. The Red Sox are a disappointing 20-23, a record that has them ranked fourth in the highly competitive AL East. The rival New York Yankees are dominating the division, so Boston needs to turn things around before they fall out of the division race completely. The White Sox have been similarly disappointing, as they’ve only gone 22-21. Chicago was expected to dominate their division this season, but they aren’t even in first place right now. These teams split the first two games of this series, so both should be looking to take the rubber match and seal the series here.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox-Red Sox Wednesday start delayed by rain

First pitch for Wednesday's Red Sox-White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field has been delayed by rain in Chicagoland. The game is scheduled to start at 7:40 p.m., a 30-minute delay from the original time. Boston took the series opener on Tuesday in a 16-3 blowout. Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.84...
CHICAGO, IL

