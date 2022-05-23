Behind the scenes at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Houston is rapidly becoming one of the most happening cities in the United States. It’s the fourth-largest city in the United States by population, at around two and a half million people. Its quickly expanding technology sector, as well as its connection to the beauty industry and its incredible historical areas, make it a great option for anyone interested in finding a new place to live. The salon industry is especially booming, and if you’re looking into becoming a salon worker, this is the place to be.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO