Houston, TX

Behind the scenes at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is packing up the set and we’re going...

www.click2houston.com

Community Impact Houston

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located east of Pearland, celebrating anniversary

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located at 12830 Scarsdale Blvd., Houston, just out of Pearland city limits, celebrated its one-year anniversary in May. The restaurant offers Creole food, including its popular seafood gumbo bowl, stewed turkey wing with white rice and green beans, and the beef hot sausage patty po'boy. 281-416-4303. www.facebook.com/jeanniescreolesoul.
PEARLAND, TX
houstonianonline.com

Top Salon Jobs in Houston Texas

Houston is rapidly becoming one of the most happening cities in the United States. It’s the fourth-largest city in the United States by population, at around two and a half million people. Its quickly expanding technology sector, as well as its connection to the beauty industry and its incredible historical areas, make it a great option for anyone interested in finding a new place to live. The salon industry is especially booming, and if you’re looking into becoming a salon worker, this is the place to be.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Life-size George Floyd statue dedicated at Tom Bass Park on anniversary of his death

Nearly two years after George Floyd’s death sparked a national outcry, a life-size statue of the former Houston resident is being dedicated in his honor. Local philanthropist and businesswoman, Dannette Davis, of Kay Davis Associates, has donated a $110,000 statue of Floyd, which is now on display at Tom Bass Regional Park. The piece entitled, “A Conversation with George,” was created by renowned sculptress Adrienne Rison-Isom.
HOUSTON, TX
Government
thekatynews.com

It’s Time to Make a Splash! Typhoon Texas Opens Summer Waterpark Season Saturday, May 28

Typhoon Texas will celebrate the first splash of the 2022 waterpark season with a full weekend of fun starting Saturday, May 28 along with its “Welcome Back Beach Bash” signature event on Monday, May 30 featuring live music, strolling in-park entertainment, and family-friendly activities plus all the thrills of family raft rides, twisting tube slides, free-fall body slides and other attractions.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: How DJ Screw put Houston hip-hop on the map

- - - To the uninitiated, hearing a Screw tape for the first time can be unsettling. The slow pitch, the chopped beats, the molasses-thick vocals - it sounds like something is wrong with your stereo. Even Screw's friends and family were confused when they first put a Screw tape in their stereo. "Why it so slow?" recalled Houston rapper Lil' Keke. "The radio broke?" Screw's cousin, Texas rapper Shorty Mac, was driving home from Houston one night when he put an early mix tape in his car deck: "I'm playin' the tape," Shorty Mac remembered, "and I was like, Man, I think he gave me a bad tape."
HOUSTON, TX
blooloop.com

AstroWorld to return as virtual theme park in the metaverse

AstroWorld, a former Six Flags amusement park in Houston, Texas, has announced its return as a virtual theme park in the metaverse. Six Flags AstroWorld, also known as AstroWorld, was demolished back in 2005. Now, fans will be able to virtually visit the park by purchasing an AstroWorld NFT or AstroWorld token.
CultureMap Houston

Houston's oldest family-owned grocery store announces end of an epicurean era

Houston's oldest family-owned grocery store will soon close its doors. Rice Epicurean Market announced it will close its remaining location in Briargrove at the end of July. Located at 2020 Fountain View Dr., the store will become a new location of Spec's Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods. It is expected to open later this year, according to the letter, which was authored by owners Gary Friedlander, Bruce Levy, Tommy Friedlander, Scott Silverman, and Phil Cohen.
HOUSTON, TX
franchising.com

Shipley Do-Nuts Celebrates National Do-nut Day With Free Sweet Treats At All Locations

All guests will receive a signature glazed do-nut with purchase on Friday, June 3. May 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of the World’s Greatest Do-Nuts, will celebrate National Do-Nut Day in a sweet way - by giving away a free signature glazed do-nut with any purchase at all 330-plus locations on Friday, June 3, from 5 a.m. until noon, while supplies last.*
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Burger for Cheap on National Burger Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Tuesday Night Ballpark Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint. Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its new Tuesday Night Cooking Series paying homage to America's favorite pastime, baseball. Each Tuesday, the icehouse will offer two dishes, one from Minute Maid’s ballpark menu and one from the opposing team’s ballpark. This Tuesday features Astros Tater Tot Elotes and Progressive Field Happy Dogs.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

See where Houston’s outages are happening now

As of 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, 48,576 CenterPoint customers are without power, according to CenterPoint’s Outage Map. Explore the maps below for real-time power outage updates in the Houston area.
iheart.com

Mayor Turner announces events in historical parts of Houston for Juneteenth

If you a native of Houston then you know we celebrate "Juneteenth" ! On June 19, 1865 , Texas was the last state to emancipate enslaved African Americans. Galveston Texas is the birthplace of celebrating the National Holiday. Yesterday, May 23, 2022, Mayor Turner announced events around the historic districts...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

One of Houston's richest people just made a $50 million donation

I have recently written about the generosity of several of Houston's richest people. The richest person in Houston, Richard Kinder, has promised to give away 95% of his wealth. David Weekley, the founder of David Weekley Homes, signed the Giving Pledge and has donated millions of dollars to Houston organizations. And John and Laura Arnold were the biggest philanthropists in Houston last year, donating $210 million to various organizations.
HOUSTON, TX

