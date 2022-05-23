ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men from Miami Valley attempt world record on bicycle that seats seven

By WHIO Staff
Two men from the Miami Valley have flown across the world to do something that has never been done before.

They are making their way to England to ride a bicycle that seats seven people to break a record set in 2010.

The unique-looking bike is called a conference bike, and all seven riders face inwards while six pedal and one steers.

One of the seven riders is Jessica Hunter’s husband, Graham from Clayton. The other rider is Matt Belmonte from Beavercreek.

Graham Hunter said, “I think it was just one of those bucket list items I always wanted to do to kind of say that I hold a World Record in something.”

To hit the world record Hunter, Belmonte, and the five other bikers need to bike roughly 1,000 miles from northern Scotland to southern England in seven days.

“We do approximately 40 miles every eight hours, so we’re looking at between 100 and 150 miles a day,” Hunter said.

Jessica Hunter said her husband has been going to the YMCA to ride the stationary bike to prepare.

This world record attempt is personal for Graham.

“I’m a cancer survivor myself, and it was a big deal to me to help contribute to something that was providing a little bit of help and care to the younger people who have suffered tremendously with cancer.”

The cyclists are also doing this to raise money for a British charity known as “Cyclists Fighting Cancer.”

If you would like to financially support the team and charity visit cyclistsfc.org.uk/donate.php.

To track their journey live visit live.opentracking.co.uk/msjogle22.

