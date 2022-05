Will Smith said he anticipated his latest life shift that his career would be "destroyed" earlier than the smacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. During a candid sit-down conversation with David Letterman on the former late-night host’s Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" — which was taped months before the viral slap — Smith recalled a premonition of the sort that he experienced while under what he claims was from the effects of ayahuasca — a psychoactive herbal drink that reportedly holds some hallucinogenic properties.

