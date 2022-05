Debra Ann “Debbie” Richard, 71, of Cecilia, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown after a very short battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 11, 1951, in Louisville, to Warren and Virginia Barnes Sidebottom. She was a homemaker. Debra was a strong-willed woman — when she made up her mind, there was no changing it. She loved flowers and was a proficient gardener and an expert at appliance repair. Debra loved sitting on the side of the lake, fishing. She never met a stranger and always was the loudest in the room. She spent the last of her days with her daughter, Melvina, driving each other crazy.

