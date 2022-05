ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to reports of shots fired near S. French Broad Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. on May 22. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes but no victim. As they investigated, officers learned that the victim had gone to the hospital with injuries.

