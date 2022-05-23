ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham ready to back Antonio Conte in transfer market after top-four finish

 3 days ago
Tottenham are expected to back Antonio Conte in the transfer market this summer as they try to challenge at the top table of English football again.

Spurs booked their return to the Champions League after a 5-0 win at Norwich on the final day of the season, completing an achievement that boss Antonio Conte had described as needing a “miracle”.

They were ninth when the Italian took over in November and then seven points adrift of fourth when they lost to Burnley in February, but 10 wins from their next 14 games saw them overhaul Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham to claim fourth spot.

Conte is due to meet chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici in the coming days to discuss the future.

The 52-year-old has made it clear that his ambitions are much loftier than scrapping for fourth place and the PA news agency understands the club are planning to give him the tools to help them challenge for the top honours.

Conte immediately sounded a warning in the aftermath of the Carrow Road success, saying that the club need to understand that additions are vital.

He said: “But it is very important to not forget the path that we had to try to improve the situation because we need to improve the situation, next season for sure, there are five substitutions, another competition and Tottenham must understand this, that it will be very difficult, maybe much more than this season.

“Today is not the right time to speak about this topic. Today is really important to celebrate this big achievement but for sure to become competitive and be ready to fight for something important you need to improve, improve a lot in many aspects and I know only one word, that is work, work, work.

“Everybody has to do the right path in this process. We need to improve a lot. Next season the league will be very difficult for all the teams.

“With five subs you can change a game. If the bench is strong like a top team, like City, Chelsea, United and Liverpool, you need to improve a lot your squad in quality aspect and numerical aspect.

“You have to face in England three national competitions and one in the Champions League.”

