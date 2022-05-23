ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden created immigration crisis, Title 42 ruling a boon for border control

By Brandon Judd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgainst his will, President Joe Biden got a small reprieve from his self-inflicted border crisis by U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays when he issued a temporary injunction on Friday, May 20 against Biden’s order to end Title 42, which was supposed to happen Monday, May 23. To the...

