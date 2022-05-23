ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Is Dak Prescott Overrated? (3 Reasons Why He Is)

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, things can get touchy with fans. There’s a segment of fans who love their quarterback no matter what. However, there are others who doubt the talent of their signal-caller. But with him, there’s a reason fans are split. Each fan...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Three Packers Veterans Who May Not Make the Roster

The Green Bay Packers had one of their best drafts in recent memory. That is, at least on paper. All 11 of their draft picks have excellent shots of making the roster. The flipside to this, though, is that several veteran members of the Packers may be in danger of not making the roster. Here, I highlight three of those players.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Has High Praise for NFC North Rival Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFC North throughout his career. Since becoming the Packers starting quarterback, he has led Green Bay to a 56-21-1 record against their fierce rivals. For no team is this more true than the Chicago Bears, against whom Rodgers owns a 22-5 record. His dominance against Chicago has been so complete, even he taunted that he owned them during a game in Chicago last season. Despite this, Rodgers recognizes talent when he sees it, and he went on The Pat McAfee Show with some high praise for Justin Fields.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Max Johnson, Haynes King, or Conner Weigman. And last summer, it looked as though they may have added another elite player to that stable in 2023 QB Eli Holstein. But back in March, Holstein de-committed from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Wingo
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
Yardbarker

Wife of Dwayne Haskins issues statement following autopsy results

Dwayne Haskins’ widow issued a new statement on Monday, hours after the autopsy and toxicology report for the late quarterback were released. Haskins was killed after being hit by a truck in Florida on April 9. The autopsy and toxicology reports revealed Haskins had drugs in his sytem and his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Would Change The NBA Landscape: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams And Two First-Round Picks

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible season considering the expectations they had at the start of the year. The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis won an NBA title for the Lakers during the 2020 season, and they were bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jimmy Garoppolo's all but gone, so how does that impact Niners futures?

When the San Francisco 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it put a clock on Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco. Jimmy G was able to hold off the rookie for the entire 2021 season, leading the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance, but it appears that is as long as he will get.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Playoff Games#49ers#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Kccomaha#The Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Former Packers Safety Signs with NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers originally signed Safety Henry Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. Black played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay. He was unfortunately not retained as an exclusive rights free agent this off-season. This made him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team. That team? The New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Roman Quinn Made Phillies History With An Absolute Strike

Sometimes, for a ball to move super fast, it doesn’t have to be a pitch thrown by one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the league. Who’s to say it can’t come on an outfield assist?. That’s what happened yesterday during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on WR Terry McLaurin's contract situation: 'Just a matter of time'

Terry McLaurin has arguably been Washington's most lethal offensive threat since being selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite consistently playing with subpar quarterbacks and being surrounded by a less-than-stellar supporting cast on offense, "Scary Terry" has already racked up 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, while posting back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons one-time Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones out for offseason after shoulder surgery

A former LSU Tiger, Jones was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and had a huge rookie season, finishing with 108 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions (two of which were pick-sixes.) Jones' pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns and his 165 interception return yards both led the league and he finished third in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

Others include David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin. Nick Chubb is at OTAs, and no one should be surprised he was asked about Mayfield. Maybe what he said will surprise some who believe Mayfield may not have been well-liked in the locker room during his career with the Browns.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin offers solution to growing NIL problem

Lane Kiffin agrees with Nick Saban that the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules have resulted in programs buying their recruiting classes, but he does not necessarily think that is a bad thing. There is one significant change Kiffin feels the system needs, however. Kiffin discussed the current...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy