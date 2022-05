Holly Holm’s team has questioned the legitimacy of the sport following her controversial loss to Ketlen Vieira. Last Saturday night at the UFC Apex, Holly Holm went head to head with Ketlen Vieira in an attempt to extend her current win streak with the promotion to three. Unfortunately for the veteran, she was unable to do so as she fell to a split decision loss with the judges scoring the contest 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO