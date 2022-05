By now, we’re all aware of the unfortunate situation that occurred with Florida State Representative Ramon Alexander (D-Tallahassee). In simple terms, it is unfortunate for the people of North Florida. Leon and Gadsden counties have lost a warrior who was just hitting stride in his craft. Set to take over the Democratic leadership of Florida in 2023, it was a shocking blow to residents. Alexander, due to allegations of misconduct and a possible legal battle with a former FAMU employee announced that he will not seek re-election, thus forfeiting his opportunity to lead the Florida House.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO