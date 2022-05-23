ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try This Roasted Asparagus With Lemon

Today's Transitions
 3 days ago
One reason to enjoy spring is because more food options are available. Asparagus is one of those spring produce favorites. “Asparagus is a low-calorie vegetable that is an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, especially folate and vitamins A, C, and K,” says Raegan Stremel, marketing and events manager at Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets. She suggests roasting it with lemon for a healthy side dish.

Roasted Asparagus With Lemon

Ingredients:

• 1 bundle of fresh asparagus

• 1 whole lemon

• 1 tsp olive oil

• Salt/pepper to taste

• Garlic (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Wash and pat asparagus dry and trim the stiff ends off.
  3. Place asparagus on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper (for clean up ease).
  4. Drizzle olive oil over asparagus to coat.
  5. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Slice whole lemon and place thin pieces on top of asparagus.
  7. You can dice garlic and sprinkle over asparagus if desired.
  8. Place the baking sheet in oven for eight to10 minutes.

By Carrie Vittitoe

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

