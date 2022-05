CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our weather will stay warm and muggy with some morning patchy fog possible. More of the same is on the way for Thursday before a much better rain chance heads our way Friday. Look for hazy sunshine with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm on Thursday. A cold front will bring several rounds of showers and storms on Friday with the potential for a few strong storms and pockets of heavy rainfall. Our area has been placed in a risk level 2 out of 5 for severe weather on Friday, meaning a few storms may be severe. This front will move offshore Saturday morning leading to a dry stretch of sunny, very warm weather with low humidity for our Memorial Day weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and climb into the low 90s by Memorial Day.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO