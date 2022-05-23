ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus on how the group’s new virtual concert came about

By Tania Bryer
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBA are back with a new virtual concert, ABBA Voyage. It's...

AFP

Take a chance on me: ABBA pass the torch on to avatars

In one of the longest awaited musical reunions, Swedish pop legends ABBA return to the concert stage on Friday in London but only as avatars of their 1970 selves shimmering with shiny costumes, glitter and platform boots. In London, concert-goers will be treated to a 90-minute show, with a dozen live musicians on stage backing up the avatars.
The Guardian

Abba voyage review: jaw-dropping avatar act that’s destined to be copied

The opening of Abba’s Voyage show is undoubtedly an event – even the band’s most famously publicity-shy member, Agnetha Fältskog, is in attendance – but it’s one accompanied by a genuine sense of mystery. If the mystery isn’t as all-encompassing as that which surrounded the first night of Kate Bush’s return to live performance in 2014 – you at least have a pretty good idea in advance of what songs will be involved, which certainly wasn’t the case then – the question of precisely how Abba will be brought back to life almost 40 years after their last public performance remains veiled in secrecy.
BBC

Abba: All four members of the Swedish band reunite ahead of Voyage concert

All four members of the Swedish band ABBA have reunited on the red carpet ahead of their Voyage concert in London. This is the first time all four members have been interviewed together since the band announced they were reuniting last year. The gig in London's Olympic Park will feature...
