Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

By Nick Sorensen
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie.

Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile.

Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield Hose Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Coast Guard, and other volunteer services. These agencies canvased the area searching for the victim.

Members of the Fish and Boat Commission searched Lake Erie and were able to locate the victim approximately 120 yards off shore.

The child was taken to Shades Beach boat launch where EMS personnel were awaiting to perform life-saving measures. The victim was then transported to to UPMC Hamot where he was pronounced dead just after 6:50 p.m.

The Erie County Deputy Coroner John Maloney has ruled the death as accidental with no signs of foul play.

No names associated with this incident will be released as per Pennsylvania State Police regulations.

State Police are continuing to investigate this scene.

