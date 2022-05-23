ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimora Lee Simmons And Aoki Lee Simmons Give Us Mother Daughter Fashion Goals In Dior

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Kimora Lee Simmons stepped out with her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons recently and gave us mother-daughter goals in their fashionable fits!

The mother-daughter duo was spotted on the blue carpet at the latest Dior fashion show held in Los Angeles both rocking ensembles from the fashion powerhouse. The legendary designer wore a black long sleeved shirt and slacks that had the Dior logo embroidered throughout. She paired the look with black pumps and a green and black Dior bag.

Her daughter Aoki Lee matched her mother’s fly and wore an all white two piece look that featured a sleeveless and strapless top and matching white pencil skirt. The beauty paired the look with white sandals and a black Dior hand bag.

Kimora took to Instagram to show off their fashionable looks for her 2.1 million Instagram followers, posting a photo set of her and her daughter while tagging their fashion squad in the caption. Aoki commented on her mom’s photo set, writing, “Thanks for having me as your date mum!”

Too cute! Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kimora Lee Simmons (@kimoraleesimmons)

What do you think of the ladies’ fashionable looks?

Comments / 0

