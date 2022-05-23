Tennis tournament returns July 1 to help the homeless

June 24 is the deadline to enter Reality and Truth Ministries’ 13th Annual Tennis Tournament and Silent Auction. To enter, visit Home | Tennis for Truth.

Check-in and a warm-up time begin at 5 p.m. followed by play at 6 p.m. A presentation of awards at 8 p.m. concludes the evening.

One of the highlights of the event will be a woman's testimony of the ministry's impact on her life.

“There are so many testimonials of wonderful experiences from those whom we have served over the years. I am especially excited that one of those special women will be speaking during our ‘ministry moment’ at the tennis tournament,” said LaDonna Brendle, president and founder of Reality and Truth. “She was once homeless and now is a business owner with a family. In our ministry, we do not strive to get people out of homelessness. We strive to love them like Jesus and let Him move them in the direction that is next for them. This sweet guest speaker is a testament of that!”

More than 40 players took part in the 2021 edition of the tournament which raised more than $16,000 for the ministry, Brendle said.

In addition, about 75 items also were auctioned. To offer items for the auction, email realityandtruth@live.com.

“We like to have a variety of items, with varying price points, for the auction. Any new or like-new items are good,” Brendle said. “Any certificates for spas or vacations are good. Themed baskets of goodies are good too.”

All the money raised will help support the organization’s outreaches, which include Bible studies, meals, clothing, home furnishings, and financial management.

Brendle said that although players will be competing fiercely on the courts, the night’s overriding theme will be to have fun. “This tournament is not one of high intensity. Though there are obviously some competitive players. We make it fun,” she said.

Door prizes may include dining certificates, shirts, and towels. Flutist Maryanne Fosse will be providing live music.

Reality also provides housing and discipleship for women in transition from prison, equipping them for successful living through Bible-based teaching.

Brendle said she is especially thankful for Wynlakes filling in to host the event during the challenges of COVID.

“For the first 10 years of this event we enjoyed the use of the city's tennis centers. At the onset of the pandemic, we found ourselves in an urgent need of a new venue,” she said. “Wynlakes was wonderful to provide so that we didn't miss a year of our one and only fundraiser. The facility and the staff are lovely in every way.”

Event sponsors include the Beasley Allen Law Firm, Bazzell’s Truck and Camper, St. Paul Lutheran Church, House and Home Real Estate, among others. For a full list of sponsors, visit Home | Tennis for Truth.

“We are thankful for each of our sponsors for partnering with us,” Brendle said. “They have become like a family with their faithful generosity year after year. And I am especially thankful for our Montgomery tennis community. Many of our players have been playing in our tournament since the first one in 2010. They give to us. They encourage us. They volunteer. They are a special group. I look forward to seeing them each year, along with the new faces who come out!”