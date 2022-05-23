NBA Twitter reacts to Andrew Wiggins' poster dunk over Luka Doncic in Game 3

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins put an exclamation point on the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 with an explosive poster dunk over Luka Doncic.

As the Warriors battled in the fourth quarter to put away the Mavericks on the road, Wiggins quieted the home crowd in Dallas with a high-powered hammer dunk. On the way to his highlight reel jam, Wiggins flew past Doncic at the rim to make the dunk worthy of a poster.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Along with his rim-rocking dunk over Doncic, Wiggins played a key role in Golden State’s 109-100 win in Dallas. On the way to notching a double-double, Wiggins recorded a playoff career-high 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field with 11 boards and five assists in 40 minutes.

Following the emphatic jam from Wiggins, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions. Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Jamal Murray and Seth Curry all took to Twitter to tweet about the dunk. Here’s a look at what players, fans and analysts were saying about Wiggins and Doncic on Sunday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!