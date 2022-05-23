ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Which Republican lawmakers led tours of the Capitol on Jan. 5?

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia has admitted to hosting visitors at the...

www.msnbc.com

POLITICO

House Democrats marched across the Capitol to the opposite chamber as the Senate prepared to take a vote on abortion protections.

The demonstration attracted a significant police presence. Abortion action: Chanting “my body, my decision” in the hallways around the Senate chamber, a group of roughly two dozen House Democrats marched over to the upper chamber ahead of Wednesday’s abortion vote. The protest generated a substantial police response, with officers rushing around the Senate chamber to respond.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Intercept

Democratic Voters Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Party’s Manchin-Sinema Wing

A Republican-backed super PAC on Tuesday fell short in its bid to intervene in a Democratic primary against Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a 34-year-old Black woman and rising star in the party, who fended off a tsunami of outside money to best anti-union attorney Steve Irwin. The spending, from a GOP-backed super PAC linked to AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — left Irwin behind by less than 1,000 votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#Select Committee#Gop
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

‘If he wins, they’ll implement a Christian version of sharia law’: The community divided by prayers of high school football coach

There is much regarding the case of coach Joe Kennedy about which the people of Bremerton disagree.They do not concur as to when he actually starting praying with the players of the Bremerton High School football team. There is no consensus whether those prayers started as a “private act”, which became public, or if he had always said them in the locker team before “The Knights” took to the field.People differ on whether some of the students may have felt compelled or pressured to pray along, given that Kennedy held – as any coach does – a position of influence...
RELIGION
POLITICO

After tanking Joe Biden's last pick, Joe Manchin said he'd back the president's next selection for a senior role at the Federal Reserve: Michael Barr.

"I believe [Barr] will make a good addition to the Federal Reserve Board," he says. Second time's the charm: Sen. Joe Manchin (R-W.Va.) announced Tuesday he plans to support the nomination of Michael Barr for a crucial slot at the Federal Reserve, President Joe Biden's second attempt to fill the important role.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction ahead of Tuesday's primary election.After spending much of the campaign steering clear of fellow Republican Senate contender Kathy Barnette, Oz on Saturday said she was out of step with the GOP and would be unable to win the general election in November. In an interview, he took issue with a 2015 tweet from Barnette in which she wrote that “Pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam.”Oz, who would be the nation’s first Muslim senator, described the comments as “disqualifying."“It’s reprehensible that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE

