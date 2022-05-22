ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Andrew Wiggins slams must-see poster dunk over Luka Doncic in Game 3

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

If there were an award for the top highlight of the postseason, Andrew Wiggins would be the favorite after slamming a must-see dunk in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

In the fourth quarter, Wiggins quieted the Dallas Mavericks’ crowd with a vicious dunk over Luka Doncic. Wiggins exploded from inside the free-throw line for a high-flying tomahawk over the Mavericks All-Star guard.

Wiggins was initially called for an offensive foul on the play, but the call was reversed, and the bucket counted after Steve Kerr challenged the call.

Along with registering the highlight of the game, Wiggins recorded a double-double performance with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor with 11 rebounds and three assists.

Behind Wiggins, the Warriors tallied their third consecutive win over the Mavericks to punch a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals. After Golden State’s 109-100 win on Sunday night, there’s a good chance you see Wiggins and Doncic on a poster in the Bay Area sometime soon.

